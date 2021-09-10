Spanish bishop quit because of love for erotic writer

Following the resignation of Spanish bishop Xavier Novell last month, it has now emerged he fell in love with a woman who writes Satanic-tinged erotic fiction.

At age 41, in 2010 Novell became the youngest bishop in Spain, located in Solsona in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

Novell has been a supporter of the controversial conversion therapy for gay people, has traditional views on abortion and has also carried out exorcisms.

His resignation, with the approval of the Vatican, came as a surprise as he was considered a rising star within the Catholic Church. He has apparently met with Vatical officials several times and even met the Pope.

It was a shock when Spanish media reported that Novell had fallen for erotic novelist, psychologist and divorcee Silvia Caballol.


Caballol’s books promise sadism, God and Satan, lust, madness and a struggle between good and evil.

The ex-bishop, now 52, and the novelist have not responded to the reports, however, Religion Digital quoted him as saying “I have fallen in love and want to do things properly”.

The diocese has since responded by emphasising that “corroboration or not of this story is a strictly personal matter for him alone”.


The issue of celibacy has been raised again, with Novell admitting in earlier interviews that in his youth he had fallen in love with an 18-year-old girl and he had later wanted to marry and have children before deciding on a different path.

His change of path has prompted disagreement within the Church. Dominican nun Lucia Caram said he was “out of his mind” and criticised his support of “conversion therapy”.

