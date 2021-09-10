Queen ‘supports Black Lives Matter’, reveals senior royal insider

Queen ‘supports Black Lives Matter’, reveals a senior royal insider.

The Queen and the royal family are supporters of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, a senior royal insider has revealed.

This comes after the royal rift between the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was recently reignited over racism.

During their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations, suggesting a member of the family was racist – but did not mention the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh.

They claimed that someone had raised concerns over how dark their son Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born and also suggested racism was a factor behind the decision to deny Archie security protection or the title of prince.

In response, Buckingham Palace said the Queen was “saddened” over Harry and Meghan’s struggles but added that “some recollections may vary” over other allegations.

The Duke of Cambridge also defended the monarchy following the interview, saying “we’re very much not a racist family”.

However, in the Sussexes’ upcoming biography – Finding Freedom – the epilogue revealed that they felt the Queen had failed to take full accountability for the issues raised.

Sir Ken Olisa, the first black Lord-Lieutenant for London, revealed to Channel 4 that he had discussed the topic of racism with members of the royal household in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in the US.

“I have discussed with the royal household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident. Harry and Meghan ‘believe royals did not take accountability for concerns’

“It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They [the royals] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values,” said Olisa in an interview with the broadcaster.

Asked if the palace support BLM, Sir Ken said: “The answer is easily yes.”

During the programme, titled Black to Front, which is to be aired today, Friday, September 10, at 7 pm and has been produced by an all-black presenting and reporting team, Sir Ken also said the Queen had sought his advice after the Grenfell fire on whether to visit the site of the tragedy.

He said he advised the palace that she should go, but added: “I remember thinking as it all happened, it was quite scary, we didn’t know whether she would be booed or have things thrown at her, etc, and when she got out of the car all these people applauded.”

