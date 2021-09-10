Prince Andrew has been served with lawsuit papers

PRINCE ANDREW has allegedly been served with the documents to initiate the lawsuit against him



According to documents filed last Friday, agents working on behalf of Virginia Roberts served Prince Andrew with an affidavit of service, on August 27, at his home in Windsor, and legally, the service of these papers means that the Duke now has just 21 days in which to respond, or he can face a default judgement, although it is believed that as he is not in America, the judge will extend the period in which he can reply, or not.

It is believed that the agent handed the court documents to police officers at the gate of the Duke’s official British residence, the Royal Lodge, after attempting one time and being refused, due to the officers being under instruction not to accept any papers, the agent came back the next day and apparently they changed their minds and told him he could leave the papers.

The first hearing in the case against Prince Andrew is due to open next Monday, September 13, in which he stands accused by Virginia Roberts of sexually abusing her when she was 17, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

