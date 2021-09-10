Palma airport expects the arrival of 2,727 flights until Monday

Palma airport plans to receive 2,727 flights this Friday and until next Monday.

Palma airport plans to receive 2,727 flights this Friday and until next Monday, 827 flights less than during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, according to Aena data.

Of this total of flights scheduled for September 10-13, 743 are domestic and 1,984 international.

By days, this Friday the arrival of 199 domestic and 457 international flights is scheduled, for Saturday 171 domestic and 624 international flights have been scheduled.

This Sunday, it is expected to receive 197 domestic flights and 536 international flights in Son Sant Joan, while on Monday there are 176 domestic and 367 international flights.

During this same period last year, the Palma airport received a total of 1,311 flights, of which 519 were national and the rest international.

In other travel news, easyJet has launched its autumn sale today, September 9, meaning that thousands of flights across Europe are now on sale, providing customers with the opportunity to book a much-needed getaway or to be reunited with friends or family.

Customers looking to book their next trip can enjoy discounted fares as nearly 100k flights are being launched today across the entire easyJet network providing more than one million low fare seats for passengers to enjoy a well-deserved break or low-fared commutes. To avail, customers must book by 14 September 2021.

