NTA Awards includes loud booing for Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview clip

During last night’s National Television Awards (NTA), at a packed London 02 Arena, Sir Trevor McDonald introduced a montage of clips showing some of the biggest national TV moments from 2020, but when it reached the clip of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their Oprah Winfrey interview, the crowd was heard to start booing loudly, with the montage also showing footage from the Covid crisis, and the funeral of Prince Philip.

The highlight of ITV’s live coverage of this year’s NTA’s had to be the moment that television royalty Ant and Dec were handed the ‘Best TV Presenter’ award for a stunning twentieth successive year, with the loveable Geordie double-act also collecting the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for their hosting job on ‘I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!‘.

Collecting their award, Ant joked, “The first year we won an NTA, Tony Blair was the Prime Minister, and Newcastle qualified for the Champions League. That just goes to show how long ago that was”, while Dec chipped in, “It’s pretty overwhelming, to be honest with you. When you get to 20, you can’t help but stop and look back at the first one. So much has changed in both of our lives since then, but what hasn’t changed is how unbelievably grateful we are that you take the time to vote for us. We are honoured and humbled”.

In the big battle of the soaps, Coronation Street smashed its main rival, East Enders, by picking up not only the award for ‘Best Serial Drama’, but Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman won ‘Best Newcomer’, and Mollie Gallagher who plays Nina Lucas was awarded the ‘Serial Drama Performance’.

For his chilling portrayal of serial killer Denis Nilsen, David Tennant walked away with the ‘Drama Performance’ award, while ‘It’s A Sin’, the drama about the 1980s Aids crisis, starring Olly Alexander, received ‘Best Drama’.

Other awards included, Gogglebox in the Factual category, Strictly Come Dancing for best Talent Show, and Great British Bake Off was awarded top Challenge Show, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

