News Snippets – Costa Blanca North

Linda Hall
FINESTRAT: Fibre optic internet connection for the L'Alcasser neighbourhood

Fast internet FINESTRAT continues its plans to extend fibre optic internet throughout the municipality which has now been extended to the rural areas of L’Alcasser, La Foia, El Fondo and La Torre.

Old reminders DENIA town hall is compiling a catalogue of the municipality’s remaining vestiges of the 1936-1939 Civil War that includes anti-aircraft machine gun emplacements as well as the former coastguard stations

High rise THE Benissa fire brigade had to assist a man who climbed a rocky area adjoining the breakwater at Calpe’s Arenal-Bol beach but was unable to descend after losing his nerve.

Charge points BENIDORM is to have four more charging stations for electric vehicles, one of which will be installed by the town hall, together another three set up by a private company.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

