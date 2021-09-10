News Snippets – Costa Blanca North

Fast internet FINESTRAT continues its plans to extend fibre optic internet throughout the municipality which has now been extended to the rural areas of L’Alcasser, La Foia, El Fondo and La Torre.

Old reminders DENIA town hall is compiling a catalogue of the municipality’s remaining vestiges of the 1936-1939 Civil War that includes anti-aircraft machine gun emplacements as well as the former coastguard stations

High rise THE Benissa fire brigade had to assist a man who climbed a rocky area adjoining the breakwater at Calpe’s Arenal-Bol beach but was unable to descend after losing his nerve.

Charge points BENIDORM is to have four more charging stations for electric vehicles, one of which will be installed by the town hall, together another three set up by a private company.