News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Lions share ALFAZ’S Lions Club has presented 52 boxes of clothing and clothes rails to Antonio Viso, president of the local Social Volunteers association. Esteban Velez of ATM Kitchens had donated the clothes to the Lions, who wanted to pass on the items to assist vulnerable local families in Alfaz.

Port repairs FOUR HUNDRED metres of Altea port’s eastern arm, which suffered extensive damage during a succession of winter storms, will be reinforced with 120 concrete cubes each weighing between 25 and 32 tons. These will be cast at the port itself to prevent traffic jams and holdups during delivery.

Class conflict THE regional government has not yet completed work on the Music and Dance Conservatoires in the new Cultural Centre. On reopening on September 23, the Dance school will be able to reoccupy its former temporary premises although the town hall is still seeking a location for Music classes.

Street wise THE Defendamos Calpe political party called for a roadmap legalising street sales so that vendors were no longer marginalised. This would need input from the town hall as well as all those likely to be affected by the proposed changes, including local shops and businesses, the party said.

More aid DENIA town hall has been left with €850,153 remaining from its €2.290 million “Parentesis” fund to help businesses hit by the Covid pandemic. Municipal sources revealed that the local government will distribute this amongst those who had received earlier aid and are able to provide proof of outgoings.

New school WORK began on Villajoyosa’s €6.9 million Gasparot infants and primary school. The project is included in the regional government’s €27.4 programme for six La Vila schools, ensuring that none of the prefab classrooms inherited by the local government are remaining when the 2022-2023 school year begins.