Moreno announces a massive vaccination campaign to reach 750,000 Andalucians

The eight Covid buses for the campaign will travel to sports and cultural events to vaccinate without an appointment.

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has announced a massive vaccination campaign to reach the 750,000 Andalucians who have not yet received any dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The eight Covid buses will travel to all corners of the autonomous community, to sporting and cultural events (football matches, concerts etc.) to vaccinate without prior appointment those who have not yet been vaccinated, representing 10 per cent of the target population.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We are going to make a very important effort to reach all these people, to encourage them and convince them to get vaccinated,” Moreno said after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.

It has been considered essential to reach the maximum possible volume of the population vaccinated against the virus.

“If we all get vaccinated, very soon we will pass this nightmare,” he said. Currently, the vaccine coverage of the target population in Andalucia, that is, those over 12 years of age, is almost 85 per cent.

Moreno has appealed to all Andalucians who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus. Especially, he addressed the 170,000 Andalucians who, like the president of the Junta de Andalucia, suffered the Covid more than four weeks ago and have not yet come to be vaccinated.

“The vaccine is completely safe and I deeply believe in it, that’s why I bring my son. The only way to take care of all of us, our families, Andalusia and ourselves is to get vaccinated,” he added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.