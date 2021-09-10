Last chance for Tango cove

JAVEA’S mayor Jose Chulvi hopes to reopen the Cala del Tango beach.

The town hall closed the cove on safety grounds in 2014 owing to rockfalls and the shore has gradually been eaten away over the years.

Chulvi contacted the regional government, asking for help in recovering the Cala del Tango.

“We aren’t experts and it’s up to them to decide if this is possible and, if so, what should be done,” Chulvi said.

The mayor has now had an online meeting with Arcadi España, who heads the Generalitat’s Public Works department and Maria Luisa Martinez, responsible for Ports, Airports and the Coast.

Both have agreed to study the economic viability of regenerating the Cala del Tango and the different options for restoring the cove to its original state.

The agreement follows generalised rejection of a Generalitat proposal to reinforce Javea’s storm-damaged harbour breakwater with 4.5-ton boulders. Facing the El Tango cove, this plan would lead to its definitive disappearance, critics claimed.