Goalposts temporarily moved

THE Eastern Partaloa Residents Association (EPRA) contacted the Euro Weekly News on Tuesday last week, following an unexpected setback.

The association is fighting plans to install a broiler house that would raise 35,000 chickens at a time in Partaloa, in some cases just 200 metres from homes.

“We have been informed by Partaloa Town Hall that the deadline for objections to the chicken farm proposal was Wednesday, September 8,” said EPRA’s Stephen Tucker .

“Our planning expert who originally advised us that it is September16 is still of that opinion,” he added.

Stephen went on to add that EPLA awaited town hall confirmation, but felt that it was “prudent” to inform people of the conflicting dates.

Shortly afterwards, he contacted the Euro Weekly News once more, relieved to report that the Partalo town hall had admitted its mistake.

“We’ve just learnt from that the town have back-tracked to the correct legal position, with objections to reach the Registro by September 16,” he explained.

“Seems their legal secretary needs to get up to speed on the law,” Stephen commented.