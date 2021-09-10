Fuengirola Deep Sea Fishing Tournament begins this Friday, September 10

THE XI Big Game Fishing Tournament of Fuengirola will begin this Friday, September 10, based in Fuengirola Marina, and running until Sunday 12



Juan Carlos Maldonado, the vice president and deputy of Education, Youth and Sports from Fuengirola Town Council today, Thursday, September 9, presented the XI Big Game Fishing Tournament of Fuengirola, in memorial of Pedro Cuevas, which will be held in Fuengirola Marina between the 9 and 12 of this month, saying, “From the Sports Department we continue to promote alternatives that allow to discover and enjoy the province from a different perspective”.

In this eleventh edition, boats with teams of between two and six crew members can participate, including the skipper of the boat, but it is mandatory that all participants are federated, and with all documentation and permits in force, with Mr Maldonado explaining,

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Boats come from all over the Spanish coast to enjoy a sporting day at sea, which highlights the tourist and sporting interest of this event”, while accompanied by Placido Antequera, president of the Fuengirola Big Game Fishing Association, and other members of the group.

All catches must be made within a radius of 50 nautical miles, counting Fuengirola Port as the central point, with only seven rods allowed per boat. The championship will be governed by the Rules of Sport Fishing and Casting Competitions of the Spanish Federation of Fishing and Casting (FEPyC), and boats must be at least six metres in length to participate.

This Thursday will see the reception of boats in the afternoon, and then during Friday and Saturday, September 10 and 11, the competition will be held with the neutralised departure of the boats at 8am, and the weighing of catches, at 19.30pm in the central square of the Puerto Deportivo Fuengirola.

On Sunday 12 the awards ceremony will be held for the top three finishers, and the competition will also award the largest fish caught, and the team with the heaviest weight of catch in a single day.

In the last edition, which was held in 2019, the winning boat got three llampugas (dorados) that totaled 17.5 kilos, and the largest fish caught was a white marlin of 13.6 kilos.

FEPyC, the Andalusian Federation of Sport Fishing (FAPD), and the Fuengirola Big Game Fishing Association are the competition organisers, with the collaboration and sponsorship of the Diputacion de Malaga, the Fuengirola Town Hall, and the Club Nautico de Fuengirola, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.