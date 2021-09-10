Fernando Simon thinks it unlikely that Spain will have more major Covid waves

FERNANDO SIMON has said he thinks it is very unlikely that Spain will experience any more major waves of Covid



Fernando Simon, the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Thursday, September 9, that he sees it “very likely” that Spain will not again have large epidemic waves of Covid-19, and added that “there may be the sixth, seventh, eighth, or ninth wave, but they will not be like the previous ones”.

Simon made these statements to the media before participating in a presentation on Covid at the congress of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE), which is being held at the University of Leon, where he admitted that on his arrival he felt like “a rock star”, due to the hype created, and when asked about this expectation, he admitted that “at this particular moment” he likes it, because it is taking place within the framework of a congress which more than 650 scientists have been able to attend in person.

Asked about the end of the pandemic, Simon insisted that until everyone is vaccinated, the coronavirus will not end, but, he clarified, pandemics do not depend only on Spain, “Spain is important, but it is not the navel of the world”, however, he stressed that he does not see any major epidemic waves again in Spain, “There may be some undulation in some specific groups, but the situation in Spain right now is very favourable, and this makes it possible, little by little, to normalise the situation”.

Asked about the possible creation of a national public health agency, and whether it is in his objectives to direct it, Simon admitted that the Government is already working to develop the national law on Public Health and to create this centre, but its direction, he said, will be chosen from among the candidates that are presented or proposed.

“Whoever thinks that I am going to be the director just because…first, I would have to present myself for the position”, something he does not know if he will do, “it depends on many factors. But nobody should think that I am predestined for that position” he clarified.

Regarding his absence from public events and press conferences since mid-July, the head of the CCAES explained that he no longer appears to report on Covid because “the situation has normalised, and the evolution of the epidemic is good enough, so less media presence is needed”, acknowledging that he is grateful “to be out of the spotlight”, and that, “hopefully people will gradually forget about people and focus on health issues”.

Regarding a third booster dose, Fernando Simon pointed out that the booster is only required when there are doubts about the immunity generated by the vaccines, or the disease is long-lasting and, up to now, “the evidence indicates that it could be, but there is not very solid evidence; therefore, it is normal that the matter is under discussion”.

On the topic of vaccinating children under 12 years of age, Simon pointed out that Spain is waiting on the results of clinical trials and the authorisations of the regulatory agencies, however, he added that he “hopes that it will be possible to know soon”, as reported by 20minutos.es.