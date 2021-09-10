Emergency services warn of high risk of ‘fire rain’ from Sierra Bermeja blaze

THERE is a high risk of a phenomenon known as ‘fire rain’ from the Sierra Bermeja blaze and people are advised to stay indoors to avoid the risk of getting burned



Alberto Benitez, the mayor of Jubrique has reported that the two large clouds of smoke seen emanating from the massive Sierra Bermeja forest fire have led to the confinement of more than 1,000 people to their homes, until further notice, under the risk of a phenomenon called ‘fire rain’ that could drop out from these clouds and burn people.

According to 112 Emergencias Andalucia, there are pyrocumulus, or clouds of smoke, one over each village of Jubrique and Genalguacil, a phenomenon that usually occurs vertically, but this time they have expanded horizontally, and that poses, they have informed the mayor, a “risk of fire rain”.

Benitez has asked through social networks for the public to check that there are no people out in the streets who are not aware of this occurrence, and they people really should confine themselves to their homes until Infoca says it is safe, and to also keep all doors and windows closed to prevent the possible entry of smoke into homes, and to avoid the movement of traffic.

Around 550 firefighters have been pulled out of all ground activity, but the aerial assault still continues, with the blaze now at level 2, and has already claimed the life of one brave fireman, with the fire still burning out of control, and described as ‘complex’ when it comes to fighting it, with the adverse weather conditions right now.

Plan Infoca is working hard to contain the flames to prevent it from continuing to “devour” more forest mass, but they claim that the extreme conditions “make useless almost any action”, with 38 aerial assets currently working above the affected area, after the fire has already burned an estimated 3,600 hectares, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es