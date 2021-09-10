Old man lying at bottom of Torremolinos hotel pool saved by two holidaying cops

Two National Police police officers from Madrid on holiday at a hotel in Torremolinos helped save the life of an elderly gentleman lying at the bottom of the pool



An elderly man who was seen lying, and not moving, at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool in the Malaga tourist resort of Torremolinos, was saved by the quick actions of two off-duty National Police officers who were on holiday at the hotel from Madrid.

Along with another hotel guest, the two police officers managed to retrieve the man from the water and perform resuscitation manoeuvres on him until he finally regained consciousness, at which point he was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance by paramedics who had been called to the scene.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 1.20pm this Tuesday, September 7, at the Sol Don Pablo Hotel, in Torremolinos, where the two Madrid men were later praised for their life-saving actions by the paramedics, saying that they were surely decisive in saving his life.

After pulling the man’s body from the pool, they noted that his skin had turned a blue colour, and so initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, until thankfully, after a few minutes he regained consciousness, although with a weak pulse, but able to gradually start breathing properly again.

The man’s family has reportedly said he is recovering well after the incident, but remains under observation in the hospital, as reported by surinenglish.com.

