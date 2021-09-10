I think at this time of year last year I entitled my column ‘Suddenly September’ but this year I find myself saying ‘certainly September’.

Since day one it’s been non-stop with meetings, catching up and catch-ups, preparing projects, liaising and preparing for the return of a new season of Marbella Now TV and in general getting back in the swing of everybody being back in the swing.

It was great to be once again at the RTV Marbella studios to reconnect with the team and record the new show. For #MN317 firstly I welcome back Nina Nolte who is undeniably one of my favourite artists. Her vision of women and her unique use of ‘colour and coquette’ beguile me; as does Nina herself who is equally as vibrant in person as her artwork.

Her gallery in the industrial estate of La Campana is correspondingly enticing. It’s lovely to watch the progression of this warehouse area become quite the up-and-coming place to be. There’s even a brand-new bar restaurant on the corner which I must check out; it looks great and undeniably adds a certain something to that whole area. It’s another Marbella world up there you might not even know, particularly renowned for good mechanics and auto repairs, a big Chinese bizarre as well as the local church and typical Spanish ice-cream, coffee shops and bars; as well as great art!

Nina’s gallery will also now be the collection spot for our Marbella Mugs incentive which is most appropriate as she already has a selection of other artists exhibiting in her gallery, very much in line with the #bettertogether philosophy.

I only recently met Filip Bovin of TUTORS, but I’ve very much taken to his vision for education and how our children should be engaged with learning, encouraged to question and applauded for their differences. He also believes they have a right to be taught by people who relish in imparting knowledge and creating curiosity.

Filip offers online educational courses, finds placements for interns and a whole host of other projects related to education. He has also launched a new product, SafeTouch, which is perfect timing with us all being so germ conscious as it’s a long-lasting bacteria, virus and mould protective coating that is super simple to apply and readily available online!!

Elendil Diez of Rio Padron Recording Studios updates us on all the recording facilities for individuals and groups in their very professional space, perfect for all our local artists and for international performers to immortalise their sounds with the best team, full stage and equipment.

I also pay ‘homage’ to the Marbella International Film Festival celebrating its 16th edition. I enjoyed chatting with event organiser Mac Chakaveh once again and hope that you will all support this initiative which is on until September 12 and don’t miss the after parties at Tibu.

