Calle Jazmin and Viñas de la Sierrezuela de Las Lagunas are now one way

Calle Jazmin and Viñas de la Sierrezuela de Las Lagunas will now be one way as of yesterday, September 9.

Calle Jazmin and Viñas de la Sierrezuela de Las Lagunas will now be one way as of yesterday, September 9. The new measure that will enable parking lots, alleviate excess speed in the area, as well as solve the excess noise produced by bumps.

The Traffic Department of the Mijas City Council has reported that Calle Jazmin and Viñas de la Sierrezuela, located in the centre of Las Lagunas, will have a single direction of circulation from their signage.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



These two roads, close to some municipal schools, are very busy, which is why this measure will make it possible to alleviate the excess speed detected in the area, as well as enable parking for the neighbours in the vicinity and solve the excess noise.

From Traffic, they appreciate the collaboration of the residents of the area as well as all the vehicles that pass through it.

Also in Mijas, The mayor of Operational Services, Jose Carlos Martín, visited the road that connects the disseminated Alberquilla with Cerros del Aguila, where municipal workers are carrying out an action to improve the road.

“It is a very busy area both by the residents of Alberquilla and Cerros del Aguila who use this exit as an alternative to avoid using the road to the racecourse, which would mean a longer journey to reach the lagoon centre. As time went by, this road had problems with braziers and very deteriorated areas and we are going to solve it,” said the councillor.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.