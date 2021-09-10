BioNTech-Pfizer ‘confident’ about their vaccine for kids

BioNTech-Pfizer say they are confident about their vaccine for kids.

BioNTech’s timeline for the release of the Covid vaccine for children has been out there for months- “We have communicated the timeline months ago,” wrote the press officer.

In May, the German half of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine team announced it was aiming to submit applications for emergency use authorisations in the US and the European Union for children aged 2 to 5 years and those aged 5-11 years by September.

Intentions are one thing, realities are another, however, fortunately for BioNTech-Pfizer — the joint-effort vaccine now known as Comirnaty or just Pfizer — their side of the plans appear to be on track.

In an interview published by German weekly Der Spiegel today, BioNTech’s co-founder and chief medical officer, Özlem Türeci, is reported as saying that the firm is already preparing the production of the vaccine for children — ahead of EMA approval.

Türeci told the magazine, “It’s the same vaccine but a lower dose.”

The raw trial data was now being prepared for a regulatory filing and “things are looking good, everything is going according to plan”, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel.

Runner-up Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Thursday a trial testing its shot in children between six and 11 years was now fully enrolled and that it was working on the best dosage in another study involving infants as young as six months.

China has been ahead in lowering the age limit of its immunisation campaign. The country’s health authorities in June approved emergency use of Sinovac’s vaccine in children as young as three years.

Chile, which has relied heavily on Sinovac’s shot, this month approved the use of the vaccine in children over 6 years of age.

Israel’s health ministry said in July that children as young as five can get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot if they suffer from conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

