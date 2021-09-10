Ant and Dec return to Saturday night TV in groundbreaking new game show

ITV announce Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, a new primetime game show with the world’s first ever limitless jackpot.

The groundbreaking game show with an endless money ladder is set to air on ITV and ITV Hub next year.

Created by Hello Dolly, Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will be a Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios coproduction, presented by Britain’s favourite duo Ant & Dec.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It features the world’s first ever limitless jackpot and a money ladder that never… ever… ends. Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash.

Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all.

Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win game show has been commissioned by ITV’s Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment and Kevin O’Brien Commissioning Editor, Entertainment for ITV.

The international format rights will be distributed by Banijay.

Ant McPartlin said “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Declan Donnelly said “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often! But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.