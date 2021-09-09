Women’s basketball project

THE Ifach-Calpe Basketball Club, the AACC cancer charity and Calpe town hall are promoting basketball for the over 35s.

“This is particularly aimed at women who have been diagnosed with cancer,” the town hall explained.

“It is directed at improving social relations and promoting safe sport in a friendly atmosphere.”

The project includes two weekly training sessions with monitors from the Ifach-Calpe club as well as physiotherapy cover and clothes for training.

The Club, the AACC charity and the town hall also hope in future to organise an event where participants can compete.

More information is available from Calpe town hall or via a WhatsApp to AACC on 638 948 448.