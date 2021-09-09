Villa Almendros near Huercal-Overa

EXCLUSIVE LISTING TO VOSS HOMES – A truly stunning, luxury, four bed, four bath villa with 10m x 5m2 heated swimming pool and entertaining area totally covered with a screened enclosure, double garage, two wooden cabins, central heating and H&C air con on 24,000m2 of land (4,000m2 fenced) with stunning views and tarmac road access and three minutes drive to the village of Urcal with three cafe/bar/restaurants, doctors and school.

In 10 mins you can be in the thriving market town of Huercal-Overa and the coast is 35 to 40 minutes away at Mojacar and San Juan de Los Terreros.

To the front of the villa there is plenty of room to park numerous cars. Immediately around the house is a gravelled low maintenance garden of 4,000m2 of fenced land with a number of features and mature plants and trees.

The villa consists to the front of two private seating / dining areas, a front conservatory which acts as a second dining room. Next is the first living room with log burning fireplace and air con. This leads into the spacious dining room area and then into the large fully fitted kitchen with plenty of worktop and storage space.

Also from the dining area is the second larger living room / summer room with arched windows looking out to the swimming pool area. From here doors lead out to the front of the villa and out to the pool area, rear garden with seating area and to the stairs to the fourth ensuite bedroom. The swimming pool and entertaining area is walled and totally private.

Back in the living room is a hallway leading to the three large double bedrooms and three bath / shower rooms. First is the family shower room which also doubles up as a ‘Jack & Jill’ shower room with one of the guest bedrooms. The next guest bedroom has its own bathroom with bath and separate shower. At the end of the hallway is the huge main bedroom with built in wardrobes and ensuite shower room. All three bedrooms have H&C air con and central heating.

At the rear of the villa is an external stairway leading up to the fourth double bedroom with ensuite shower room in the ‘tower’. This is ideal for guests and has amazing views.

To the other side of the villa is the double garage which also houses the central heating boiler and water softener. Next to this is a wooden cabin style workshop / storage room which is currently separated into two sections.

To view VH1898 please contact Voss Homes, the British family-run business with offices in Huercal-Overa and La Alfoquia village (Zurgena). Call 950 616 827 or 678 002 006.