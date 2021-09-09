TSJC again rejects the request to open up nightlife in Catalonia

THE High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has once again rejected a request to open up nightlife in Catalonia

The TSJC has again rejected the latest appeal against the closure of the nightlife sector, arguing that the epidemiological data are “still unfavorable”, and because of hospital pressure, judging that the right to life and health must take precedence over economic interests.

In a new appeal, the Catalan Federation of Associations of Restoration and Music Activities (FECASARM), had requested precautionary measures against the resolution of the Catalan executive that had set the closing hours of venues as 00.30am, along with the closure of all nightlife venues that do not have an outdoor space available.

In an order, the third section of the contentious administrative chamber of the TSJC has thus dismissed the precautionary measures requested by FECASARM, against the resolution of the Government on the closure of nightlife and the limitation of venues only being allowed to stay open until 00.30am.

According to the contentious administrative chamber of the TSJC, the “existence of risks to public health arising from the pandemic is evident”, adding that, “the public interest to be protected is undoubtedly greater than the interests invoked by the appellants of the leisure sector”, and their latest request made for injunctions against the measures of the Government.


“In other words, the existence of risks to public health arising from situations of social contact is unquestionable, and the impact that the precautionary measure of suspension would represent for the general population, and for the public interest that it is trying to protect, is of a very relevant entity”, stressed the TSJC in its order, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

