Tributes flood in for Michael Constantine, the star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, who has died aged 94.

Sadly, Michael, the star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding died at his home in Pennsylvania, aged 94. Michael died on August 31, but his family only confirmed the news on Wednesday.

According to reports the Emmy-winning actor died due to natural causes, but it is believed that he had been battling for several years against an illness which has not been disclosed.

Michael appeared in the 2002 movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding as Gus, father to Toula Portokalos. He also appeared in the spin-off series My Big Fat Greek Life on TV.

Tributes have flooded in for Michael and Nia Vardalos who played Portokalos in the famous movie took to Twitter and said: “Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun.

“I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”

Speaking to ReadingEagle Michael’s sister Patricia Gordon said: “(He was) the most generous person you’d ever want to meet. The world is a better place because of him – really truly.”

Fellow actor Bradley Whitford also paid tribute and said: “Michael Constantine was a terrific actor and a wonderfully kind man. Well done, sir. Rest In Peace.”

