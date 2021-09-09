TOWIE star Jess Wright marries William Lee-Kemp at a ceremony in Mallorca

JESS WRIGHT from TOWIE has married her businessman boyfriend William Lee-Kemp at a ceremony in Mallorca



Jessica Wright, the 35-year-old former star of TOWIE has married her partner, the 34-year-old businessman, William Lee-Kemp today, Thursday, September 9, in a ceremony that took place on the Balearic island of Mallorca, with guests including her brother Mark Wright, along with his wife, Michelle Keegan, as confirmed to dailymail.co.uk by Hello magazine sources.

Taking to Instagram prior to flying out from the UK, Jess had shared photos of herself in the British Airways First Class Lounge at Heathrow Airport, with a glass of champagne, and writing, “And so the journey begins!”.

Jess was happy to be finally heading to Mallorca after recently apparently considering shelving the plans to get married abroad, due to the travel restrictions constantly changing, contemplating a smaller, intimate ceremony in Britain instead, having already delayed her wedding with the pandemic situation.

Speaking with hello, Jess told them the big occasion would be both “overwhelming and emotional”, “The excitement is so real now that it’s actually going ahead. For so long, we’ve not known whether it will or not. I just can’t wait now. It will be such an overwhelming and emotional day, and it will be all the more poignant after everyone has been through such a tough time”.

Because Jess found it difficult to choose between her best friends, she ended up with 13 bridesmaids, including sister-in-law, Michelle Keegan, and now the happy couple is reportedly planning a short honeymoon on the popular Balearic island, with a proper honeymoon to come at a later date.

It was announced recently that ITVBe and ITV Hub have closed a deal with Jess for a 90-minute that will follow her in the lead-up to her wedding day, in a special titled ‘Jess Wright: The Wedding’, with filming said to be well underway, and according to MailOnline, ITV sources have informed them that it will be broadcast sometime in late autumn.

