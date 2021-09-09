The Only Way is Essex is back for a brand-new series on ITVBe on September 12.

Returning to the heart of Essex, this series will delve deeper than ever before into the lives of our TOWIE cast, from relationships and families, to businesses and personal passions.

The romances, drama and world record-breaking triumphs of the last series were a rollercoaster. Now, cameras are back and promise to bring you the latest buzz from Essex faves.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Kicking things off with a sun-soaked opening episode, the group are on a glamorous staycation on the south coast, spending the week in Sandbanks, Dorset, home of the world’s most expensive coastal real estate. From beach parties and jet-skiing to fabulous holiday homes, will this UK getaway rekindle relationships? Spark new ones? Or will summer flings and social media mishaps interfere?

Since the cameras left them, a lot has changed for the glam group. Chloe Brockett and Lockie are the talk of the town as news of their secret tryst spreads like wildfire. Has their news confined itself to the Essex gossip mill, or have the juicy details reached a certain someone in Dubai?

Chloe Sims is on the road to 40 and trying to process the fact her little girl Maddie is growing up; whilst her sisters Frankie & Demi look to pursue a joint dream. Amy is back with her daughter Polly by her side, she’s newly single and on a mission to find a man.

Diags focuses on his latest challenge with his dad’s business; Saffron is on a new spiritual path and blocking out all negativity; and Roman’s modelling career is flourishing with the help of his new cheerleaders the Sims sisters. Pete is throwing himself into his business and putting his serial-dater knowledge to good use by planning a singles retreat for the gang.

Dani and Gatsby are very loved up, but have they gone official yet? Elsewhere, Amber and Dan have been discussing the next step in their relationship, is it time to add to their family?

The Only Way Is Essex Series 29 begins on Sunday 12th September on ITVBe at 9pm BST, with weekly episodes made available on Sunday’s on the ITV Hub.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.