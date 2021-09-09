Thanks for coming

A CALPE publicity campaign is thanking tourists from Valencia, Madrid. Murcia and Castilla-La Mancha for visiting the town this summer.

Billboards and information panels at railway and metro stations tell them in Spanish, “Choose your moment. We are waiting for you again in Calpe. Thank you for visiting us at a unique time.”

Tourism councillor Paco Avargues explained that the town hall wanted to thank all the tourists who trusted Calpe as a safe destination for their holidays during such an unusual summer.

“We wanted to remind them that we are waiting for them, as any moment is a good time to visit Calpe, but we are also inviting those who don’t know us to come here.”