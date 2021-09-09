Thanks for coming

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CALPE CAMPAIGN: Billboards at railway and metro stations in four Spanish regions Photo credit: Calpe town hall

A CALPE publicity campaign is thanking tourists from Valencia, Madrid. Murcia and Castilla-La Mancha for visiting the town this summer.

Billboards and information panels at railway and metro stations tell them in Spanish, “Choose your moment.  We are waiting for you again in Calpe.  Thank you for visiting us at a unique time.”

Tourism councillor Paco Avargues explained that the town hall wanted to thank all the tourists who trusted Calpe as a safe destination for their holidays during such an unusual summer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“We wanted to remind them that we are waiting for them, as any moment is a good time to visit Calpe, but we are also inviting those who don’t know us to come here.”

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here