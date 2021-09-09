Suez Canal briefly blocked by massive container ship

The Suez Canal was briefly blocked by a massive container ship, sparking fears the waterway could be blocked like it was when the Ever Given ran aground earlier this year.



The blockage in March disrupted global trade and supply lines and also cost the Suez Canal authority millions in lost revenue.

“The Panama-registered, Sudan-bound vessel involved in Thursday’s incident was travelling from the coastal city of Port Said on the Mediterranean toward Suez on the northern tip of the Red Sea when it ran aground,” according to The National.

“Since the ‘Ever Given’ incident, the canal authority have announced a multi-billion dollar project to widen sections of the canal and install other infrastructure to ensure that no other large ships can run aground in the same manner again,” it added on September 9.

The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, had been delivering its 18,300 containers to Rotterdam, Felixstowe and Hamburg.

The 400m-long (1,312ft) ship became stuck in the Suez Canal after running aground amid high winds on March 23, 2021.

