Stay safe as fire rages near Estepona

Early on Thursday morning, September 9, the level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires was activated. Sadly, the fire still appears to be raging and according to reports plumes of smoke can be seen from Fuengirola which is around 40 kilometres away, and from Los pedregales and other areas too.

Many people took to Facebook to publish photos of the shocking fire and urged people to stay safe. One Facebook user commented: “Thinking about all our friends and clients in Estepona and Benahavis this morning. The fire looks dreadful and has been burning all night. Stay safe guys and gals ”.

Another Facebook user said: “That’s a really bad one. Hope everyone ok x”.

According to reports the MA-8301 that runs from Estepona and the MA-8302 from Jubrique have been closed as a precautionary measure by the Guardia civil.

It has also been reported that ash has been raining down in San Pedro.

The fire began shortly before 22:00 on Wednesday and so far the Sierra Bermeja mountain range has been affected along with other municipalities in Malaga. This includes Estepona, Jubrique and Genalguacil. The weather conditions have made the situation more serious, and so far over 400 people have been evacuated.

