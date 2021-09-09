Spain recovers 70% of 2019 air capacity by the end of the summer season

The number of seats scheduled by airlines on international flights to Spain for the months of September and October reached 14,196,367 seats, a volume that represents 70 per cent of those in the same period of 2019 and practically triple that of the equivalent months last year, according to data on air capacity released by Turespana.

“At the end of the summer season, Spain is regaining greater stability in international flight schedules, which contributes to the gradual consolidation of the recovery of tourism, as a result of the security offered by our country, with one of the highest percentages in the world of the population vaccinated against Covid-19, over 72 per cent, as well as the confidence that Spain offers to tourists who have tools such as Spain Travel Health that facilitate travel,” said the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

“The forecasts for seats to fly to Spain in September and October allow us to think that the summer season could be extended and to face the coming months with greater confidence to continue consolidating the recovery of international tourism, which is still slow due to the mobility restrictions that still exist in important issuing markets such as the USA and Asian countries,” he added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In August, according to Eurocontrol data, Spain recovered three quarters of the air traffic it had in the same month of 2019, another record year in terms of international tourist arrivals. Spain’s records are above the European average, which in August recovered 71 per cent of the air traffic of the same month in 2019.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.