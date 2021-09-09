The fire in the Sierra Bermeja region of Malaga province has tragically claimed the life of one of the firefighters who is believed to have become trapped by the flames



According to sources of Infoca, the fire that is affecting large swathes of the Malaga municipalities of Estepona, Benahavis, Jubrique, and Genalguacil, has claimed the life of a firefighter this afternoon, Thursday, September 9, as confirmed to ABC, with it being reported that the deceased foreman was operating in an upper area of Sierra Bermeja, where a sudden change of wind occurred and he was unable to flee from the flames.

It is reported that when his colleagues did a headcount after retreating from the fire, the man was not among them and it is believed that he could have burned to death.

The deceased firefighter is reported to be a 44-years-old resident of Almeria, with six seasons of experience in firefighting with Infoca, and was announced by Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, in a statement to the media from the command post that has been set up in Estepona, Malaga, from where the operation is being conducted to try and control the massive blaze which has been burning uncontrollably throughout Thursday afternoon, burning an estimated 3,600 hectares, and spreading perilously close to residential areas.

⚫ Ha fallecido un bombero forestal en el #IFJubrique. Lo siento mucho. Es una desgracia enorme. Mi abrazo a su familia y a sus compañeros del @Plan_INFOCA. — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) September 9, 2021



