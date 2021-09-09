Scotland battles climate change, with only 50 days to go until Glasgow welcomes the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, COP26.

Communities across Scotland will battle against climate change as part of Scotland’s COP26 community engagement programme. The programme aims to encourage communities to join in and fight against climate change.

The programme hopes to involve communities that have not engaged previously in tackling climate change, in what is said to be an inclusive program.

According to government, “The programme also includes activity for young people, including schools and youth groups such as the guiding and scouting movements, to help ensure children and young people from all backgrounds can participate.

“Scotland’s climate festivals will support local communities to plan and deliver their own festivals and events across the country.”

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “COP26 coming to Scotland is a unique opportunity to advance the society-wide transformation demanded by the climate crisis. That’s why we are determined to make sure the event reaches out far beyond the negotiations in Glasgow, into every community in the country.

“Scotland has made great progress in delivering its world-leading climate targets and is already over half way to net zero. To end our contribution to climate change within a generation, we will all need to play role. Our communities and young people will be at the heart of that action. This programme will help empower everyone to take action to tackle climate change – especially those that might have not previously engaged.”

CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, Barry Fisher commented that: “We’re delighted to be working with the Scottish Government and partners to ensure everyone is empowered to navigate the climate emergency challenges ahead.

“COP26 happening in Scotland must be a catalyst to broaden and intensify climate conversations nationally and locally. We want to bring the issues discussed at the summit to the heart of communities by unlocking opportunities for those currently not engaged in climate change action to make their voices heard, and to provide much needed energy and support.”

