Sanchez promises electricity bills will average out before end of the year

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has promised that electricity bills will average out by the end of the year. “When 2021 is over, consumers will have paid the same for electricity as they did in 2018,” he said.



“The government is taking charge of the concern among citizens. And we are working on a plan to reach a concrete commitment, and that is that by the end of 2021 Spaniards will look back and see that they have paid a similar and comparable amount on their electricity bills as they did in 2018. That is the objective and the commitment: that all citizens with average consumption by the end of 2021 pay a similar and comparable amount as they paid in 2018, logically discounting inflation,” he said.

“It is important to clarify in this debate that one thing is the progress of the wholesale price in the market and another is your electricity bill. We pay our bills monthly. What doesn’t make sense is to look at the debate on a daily basis, because we don’t pay our bills daily. What the government can do is to cushion the changes in that wholesale price. First, with structural reforms, and with a solid commitment to renewable energies – not just due to issues of climate change, but also because they are cheaper. The electricity future markets are already saying that, thanks to renewables, Spain will have lower prices than France or Germany in 2022 and 2023,” he added.

