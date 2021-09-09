RSPCA investigating after 15 sick puppies were abandoned in crate

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after 15 sick puppies – thought to be from two different litters – were dumped in a crate on a road in Pitsea, Essex.

A member of the public found the weak, whimpering puppies on Monday evening (6 September) on a road near Basildon Crematorium – and immediately took them to a vet, who was so shocked by their condition that they contacted us to investigate.

Sadly, one puppy was dead on arrival and three pups were so poorly they were put to sleep by the vet.

The remaining 11 puppies – all cockapoo types – are poorly with diarrhoea and are being closely monitored.

RSPCA inspector Chloe Frost, who is investigating, said: “It is so shocking that such a large number of puppies were dumped, especially as they were all so poorly.

“They had all been dumped in a dirty crate with no food or water and in such hot temperatures too. We’re so thankful that they were found as now the remaining pups have a chance of survival.

“We don’t know at this stage if they came from a puppy farm and then abandoned when it was realised how poorly they were. We also can’t rule out that they are the result of a demand for ‘lockdown’ puppies – and we are concerned about what will happen to more ‘lockdown puppies’ over the coming months.”

Anyone who has any information about the puppies should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.

