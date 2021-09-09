For the first time on television, more than a dozen members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry, offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

All the children of the Queen and the Duke, along with their adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, have agreed to take part in this unique portrait of the longest-serving consort in royal history. The Queen however is not interviewed. Nor is Meghan Markle.

Originally conceived to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, this landmark documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the Duke’s death in April. The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the Duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.

“There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer,” the BBC said.

“With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history by those who knew him best,” the corporation added.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs Wednesday September 22 at 9pm BST on BBC One.

