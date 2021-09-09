Post Office card accounts closure extended until November 2022

Post Office Card Accounts are to be extended for another year in order to safely move existing users over to traditional bank accounts or a new Payment Exception Service.



The Post Office Card Accounts (POca) scheme was previously set to end in November this year. Following the disruption caused by the pandemic, it has now been extended for 12 months to ensure everyone has the time to make alternative arrangements.

The Department for Work and Pensions is writing to all customers who currently receive payment into a POca, telling them the service is ending and encouraging those who are able to open a bank account to do so.

Those who remain unable to access such services will be migrated onto a new Payment Exception Service, which allows them to choose how they receive their payments.

Minister for Pensions, Guy Opperman, said, “Whilst the vast majority of pensions and benefits are paid directly into peoples’ bank accounts, some people prefer to collect their payments over the counter at their local Post Office.

“This extra time means we can support our most vulnerable customers to move to the payment method that will suit them best, even if that means making sure they can still get cash via the Post Office using a card from the new Payment Exception Service,” he added on September 9.

