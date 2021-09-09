Malaga Costa del Sol Handball opens the 2021-22 season

Malaga Costa del Sol Handball opens the 2021-22 league season.

It has been announced that the proceeds from the sales of the Malaga Costa del Sol Handball team’s second pink kit will go to the Caritas shelter in Antequera, the Asociacion de Mujeres por Alhaurin de la Torre (Amat) and the Malaga CF Foundation.

Juan Carlos Maldonado, the first vice-president and deputy for Education, Youth and Sports of the Malaga Provincial Council has commented that: “we are very happy that Malaga Provincial Council is the main sponsor of the team and that our panthers are wearing the new image of the provincial institution on their kits because they are a true emblem for sport in our province”.

“We at the Provincial Council are backing Balonmano Malaga Costa del Sol, because we believe in the good work they are doing for handball in the province and for the values they are instilling in society, which we share in this administration,” said Maldonado.

He also highlighted that: “if there is one objective we are pursuing, it is that sport should be a benchmark for equality between women and men”.

In other Costa del Sol news, over 400 people have been evacuated due to a fire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja. Early on Thursday morning, September 9, the level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires was activated.

The shocking fire began shortly before 22:00 on Wednesday and so far the Sierra Bermeja mountain range has been affected along with other municipalities in Malaga. This includes Estepona, Jubrique and Genalguacil. The weather conditions have made the situation more serious, and so far over 400 people have been evacuated.

