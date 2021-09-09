Katie Price set to make first public appearance since alleged assault

Katie Price is set to make her first public appearance since the alleged assault.

Former glamour model Katie will be appearing alongside son Harvey aged 19, at the National Television Awards. The pair have been nominated in the Authored Documentary category. The nomination comes thanks to their touching show, Harvey and Me.

Harvey is said to be excited about the ceremony and Katie will want to make sure that they both attend. A source commented that: “Harvey has been incredibly excited about the ceremony and is heading down from his new college to London to attend.

“Katie is so happy for him and can’t wait to take him and spend some quality time with him at the bash.

“She’s so proud of him and the documentary so is really hoping they win.

“Tomorrow night is all about Harvey and devoted mum Katie wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

The National Television Awards will be Katie’s first appearance in public since the alleged assault took place in late August. Police were called to a home on August 23, early in the morning and Katie was later seen looking battered, with a cut lip and a bruised face.

The documentary featured Katie checking out colleges for Harvey, and happily Harvey has now been accepted by National Star, which was his first choice college.

