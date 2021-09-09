WHEN looking for a funeral plan in Spain, you’ll be in good hands with Golden Leaves.

Golden Leaves International Funeral Plans is a company that ensures that when the time comes, you will get the funeral you wanted and your family will have everything they need to handle unfamiliar procedures in a different country and a foreign language. It also means they won’t have to worry about the financial aspects of your funeral as this will all be handled in advance.

Since 1984, thousands of people in the UK and abroad have chosen Golden Leaves to handle their pre-paid funeral plans.

Pre-planning and pre-paying at today’s prices ensures that your preferences are closely followed and respected, and the funeral fees stipulated in your plan are guaranteed to be paid, no matter how prices rise in the future.

The company does everything it can to cover every aspect of planning a funeral, providing full credentials and advertising services openly in all their areas of operation.

They have impeccable relationships with partners all over the world, having always honoured contracts with each of the parties they work with, contributing to their growth and position within the industry for decades.

Their excellent reputation makes Golden Leaves a company you can trust, with testimonials and reviews provided by real people in real locations from those who have used them.

Just visit TrustPilot to see the many positive reviews about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and see the team on the website.

One of the most important things about the team at Golden Leaves which their clients value above all is how they can make handling such a delicate matter easier.

Golden Leaves International has been a leading provider of pre-paid funeral plans for over 30 years, and it knows that considering your funeral and purchasing a prepaid plan can be an uncomfortable thing to do.

Since opening, it has helped tens of thousands of customers from both the UK and overseas to plan ahead and purchase a funeral plan with Golden Leaves. By erasing concerns about the arrangement and costs of your funeral, preplanning your funeral can deliver peace of mind for you and your family.

When you enquire about a funeral plan, you will be offered all the information you need and any questions you may have will be answered openly.

You can choose one of the ready-made plans or talk to them to organise every detail so that you have a tailor-made funeral plan exactly how you want it. In either case, you will find that you will be given time to think about your decisions and discuss them with other family members while receiving no pressure whatsoever from Golden Leaves.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.goldenleavesinternational.com • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain

If you find you have more questions, the team will be happy to answer them for you to help you make your final decision.