H&M announces collaboration with fashion icon Iris Apfel

H&M has announced a global collaboration with a true fashion icon – the inspirational Iris Apfel.



H&M will be celebrating and hosting Iris’s 100th birthday on Thursday, September 10, during New York Fashion Week 2021, honoring the beloved fashion muse who has been serving up style inspiration for fashion enthusiasts around the world for decades.

The Iris Apfel x H&M collection pays homage to her unique style and is to launch in select H&M stores and online in early 2022.

H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her eccentric style and influence with the fashion community. For 100 years, Iris has inspired people to create, celebrate and embrace their own personal style and continues to be a pioneer in the fashion industry. Her colourful outfits and bold accessories have been a point of fascination for decades.

Inspired by Iris’ eye-catching style and unique flair, the Iris Apfel x H&M collection will include a stunning assortment designed for everyone. The collection includes clothing and accessories – all created embracing Iris’ bold sense of style and independence in mind.

Key pieces in the collection include colorful coordinating sets, floral suits, tiered ruffle dresses and bright printed dresses, featuring a mix of textures, interesting cuts and patterns. A jewelry and accessory line has also been designed to complement the wardrobe. Taking inspiration from Iris’s layered look and love of chunky statement pieces, the accessories pull from many themes including plants, animals, and treasures from another world.

All materials used in the collection are recycled, or sustainably sourced and each garment and accessory has been made with circularity in mind.

