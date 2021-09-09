Gymkhana in Velez-Malaga to promote social inclusion

Velez-Malaga has organised a Gymkhana to promote social inclusion of young people through sport.

The Councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Victor Gonzalez, and the Councillor for Sports and Youth, J. Hipolito Gomez, visited the Polideportivo Fernando Ruiz Hierro where the activity that aims to promote the integration of young people at risk of social exclusion and promote healthy lifestyle habits through the practice of sport has been developed.

The Council of Velez-Malaga, through the departments of Social Rights and Equality and Sports, has organised a ‘Gymkhana of alternative sports’ framed within the program ‘Cities Before Drugs’ aimed at particularly vulnerable groups due to their personal, family or socio-cultural circumstances to promote social integration and healthy lifestyle habits.

The activity has been held in the Polideportivo Fernando Ruiz Hierro and sports courts of Torre del Mar on 8 and 9 September.

Victor Gonzalez, stressed the municipal commitment to such initiatives because “sport is much more than a physical activity, being undoubtedly a great weapon of social transformation, linking healthy leisure, sport and training”.

Councillor J. Hipolito Gomez, pointed out that “the main objective of this initiative is to introduce young people at risk of social exclusion to a new vision of leisure and free time activities, in addition to the influence that sport has on society as well as the practice of healthy lifestyle habits”.

