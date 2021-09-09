The Government approves a new vocational training law that adjusts professional profiles to the demands of companies.

The Council of Ministers has approved the referral to Parliament of the Draft Organic Law on the Organisation and Integration of Vocational Training, which consolidates a single, flexible and accreditable training offer, aimed at students and workers. The regulation has a financial schedule of €5.474 billion attached, of which €1.55 billion comes from the European Recovery and Resilience Funds.

The Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegria, has described the future law as “a transforming and modernising project for the country” that will improve the lives of citizens. She also thanked her predecessor, Isabel Celaa, who presented the regulation on June 15, for her work.

Pilar Alegria emphasised that the document has been refined with the numerous contributions of the educational community, employers, trade unions and regional governments, with whom an intense dialogue and negotiation process was carried out. The minister appealed to parliamentary groups to ensure that the Lower House of Parliament approves the law with the greatest possible consensus.

The minister stressed that all vocational training is integrated into a single system organised by degrees and aimed at students and workers, both employed and unemployed, so that they can plan training itineraries according to their expectations and needs. “We are ending this two-part model of educational vocational training and vocational training for employment and we are providing our country with a single system without additional names, which is much more flexible and accessible”, she said.

