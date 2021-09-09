Free activities in La Nucia

LA NUCIA’s Third Age activities include new courses on Computing and Japanese Painting.

Longer-established courses include Yoga, Third Age Gymnastics, Drama, Chess, Creative Writing and Active Walks amongst others, announced Third Age councillor Beatriz Perez-Hickman.

The activities are free but places are limited and readers wishing to enrol should register at the Centro Tercera Edad La Casilla (965 082 179) or via the [email protected] email address.

“After almost a year-and-a-half we are recommencing activities at La Casilla where anti-Covid measures will be in place,” Perez-Hickman said.

“Some open-air activities began last April worked well and now, little by little we are hoping for a return to normality by adding workshops, classes and courses,” the councillor said.