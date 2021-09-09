Free activities in La Nucia

Linda Hall
Free activities in La Nucia
WINTER PROGRAMME: Third Age councillor Beatriz Perez-Hickman introduced La Nucia activities Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA’s Third Age activities include new courses on Computing and Japanese Painting.

Longer-established courses include Yoga, Third Age Gymnastics, Drama, Chess, Creative Writing and Active Walks amongst others, announced Third Age councillor Beatriz Perez-Hickman.

The activities are free but places are limited and readers wishing to enrol should register at the Centro Tercera Edad La Casilla (965 082 179) or via the [email protected] email address.

“After almost a year-and-a-half we are recommencing activities at La Casilla where anti-Covid measures will be in place,” Perez-Hickman said.

“Some open-air activities began last April worked well and now, little by little we are hoping for a return to normality by adding workshops, classes and courses,” the councillor said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

