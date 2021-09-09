Football fan spared jail after racist Euro 2020 Facebook posts

Football fan spared jail after racist Euro 2020 final Facebook posts.

43-year-old Scott McCluskey has managed to avoid jail after he pled guilty to posting racist abuse on Facebook following the Euro 2020 final in July.

He hit out at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka on social media after the final against Italy. McCluskey though claimed that he did not realise his comments were racist.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Warrington Magistrates’ Court heard how McCluskey had told police that he had been smoking marijuana before the Euro 2020 final. He claims that he made the comments in order to make people laugh, and that he removed them as soon as other Facebook users hit back against them.

District Judge Nicholas, on Wednesday, September 8, sentenced him to 14 weeks in prison but this has been suspended for the period of 18 months.

McCluskey has also been given a curfew that will last for 40 weeks, but this will only cover Saturdays and Sundays.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Elizabeth Jenkins said: ‘Hate crimes such as these have a massive impact on players and their mental health.

‘The (Crown Prosecution Service) takes this kind of offending very seriously and this case shows that where offensive content is reported to the police we can successfully bring offenders to justice.’

In other UK news, Scotland battles climate change, with only 50 days to go until Glasgow welcomes the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, COP26.

Communities across Scotland will battle against climate change as part of Scotland’s COP26 community engagement programme. The programme aims to encourage communities to join in and fight against climate change.

The programme hopes to involve communities that have not engaged previously in tackling climate change, in what is said to be an inclusive program.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.