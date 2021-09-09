easyJet puts autumn flights on sale across Europe

Nearly 100k flights are now on sale at easyJet.com to over 127 destinations across Europe providing over 1 million low fare seats in their autumn sale.

easyJet has launched its autumn sale today, September 9, meaning that thousands of flights across Europe are now on sale, providing customers with the opportunity to book a much-needed getaway or to be reunited with friends or family.

Customers looking to book their next trip can enjoy discounted fares as nearly 100k flights are being launched today across the entire easyJet network providing more than one million low fare seats for passengers to enjoy a well-deserved break or low-fared commutes. To avail, customers must book by 14 September 2021.

Of these, more than one million seats are now on sale to and from the UK on 72,709 flights based on departures from October 2021 to September 2022.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented: “We are really pleased to be putting on our flights for autumn 2021 on sale today and have some very special prices we hope passengers will take advantage of. Our autumn sale will offer our customers in the UK more opportunities to reunite with friends and family across Europe.

“We remain focussed on strengthening our network, as well as providing customers with more choice, great value fares and unrivalled customer service.”

easyJet has bases across eight UK airports and operates on just under 1000 routes on its network across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

All customers booking flights with easyJet benefit from flexible booking policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now with confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

