Celebrating Only Fools And Horses 40th anniversary

To celebrate 40 years since the first episode of Only Fools and Horses, the BBC is releasing a new archive of previously unseen images which offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of the cast of the iconic BBC comedy, as well as images from the most memorable episodes.

Set in Peckham, in South East London, Only Fools and Horses first broadcast on BBC One on 8th September 1981, with the episode ‘Big Brother’. The comedy starred David Jason as “Del Boy” Trotter and Nicholas Lyndhurst as his younger brother Rodney Trotter. The series received numerous awards, including recognition from BAFTA, the National Television Awards and the Royal Television Society, as well as individual accolades for both David and Nicholas.

The programme ran for 7 series and 16 Christmas specials until 2003, with the final episode of series 7 attracting a record audience for a British sitcom of 24.3m viewers that still stands today.

Robert Seatter, Head of BBC History, said, “This cache of new photos reveals the genuine joyful camaraderie at the heart of one of the nation’s best loved sitcoms. Fans will love seeing the on set antics of the leading actors, as well as the paraphernalia of broadcasting on location of ever popular episodes.”

