Another approach to fire-prevention

By
Linda Hall
-
0
FOREST FIRE: Always a risk in the Valencian Community Photo credit: GVA.es

ABUSOS URBANISTOS NO (AUN) suggested ensuring that town halls do not allow abandoned land to become a fire hazard.

“If the laws aren’t enforced and fire or other environmental damage comes along as a result, concerned or affected property owners could threaten legal action against towns which don’t properly enforce the relevant laws and bylaws,” AUN’s Charles Svoboda said.

If such damage were to occur, they could actually follow up on the legal process, he added.

He pointed out that beyond whatever rules there are in Spain, the EU has a host of environmental directives supporting action at any level.

“And it may be possible to obtain EU subventions to bolster efforts aimed at fire prevention, for example providing funds for equipment, fire stations or training,” he said.

The almost constant roar of firefighting aircraft overhead during the summer and the daily reports of blazes in the Valencian Community and many parts of Spain highlighted the importance of immediate attention to reducing the fire risk, Svoboda stressed.


“In principle, it should be more practical and economical – apart from the other benefits – to prevent fires than to pay the cost of damages, or to suffer the enormous and catastrophic loss of flora and fauna habitat as well as human lives and valuable property.”

