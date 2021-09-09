Foreign Minister Albares calls for unity to have a greater impact on the way out of the Afghanistan crisis.



The Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, has participated in the first multilateral coordination meeting on Afghanistan.

Minister Albares stressed that the international community’s objective must be to ensure that the people listed by the different countries can leave the country quickly and safely, the importance of coordination between partners and allies, and the need for humanitarian aid to reach the most vulnerable. The minister stressed that “the more united we are, the more impact we will have”.

It is also important, according to the minister for foreign affairs, to maintain a regional approach given that this multi-sectoral crisis has potential migratory, economic and security effects for the region.

Held remotely, the conference focused on four areas: free movement, counter-terrorism cooperation, humanitarian assistance and diplomatic issues.

Foreign Ministers from the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan participated as well as the Secretary General of NATO and representatives of the European Union and the United Nations.

