1 million in new funding to help faith groups support communities in the UK.

As part of a new deal which involves £1 million in new funding, faith-based organisations will be able to bid to receive a share of the funds which are aimed at supporting projects focussed on loneliness, debt advice and employability.

Faith groups have worked hard during the coronavirus pandemic to help communities and it is hoped that this new funding will further these efforts.

The government believe that faith groups have been instrumental in helping out communities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic including “delivering food to front line workers and vulnerable members of society, supporting those who were lonely or isolated and helping vital information get to those who needed it most”.

Faith Minister, Lord Stephen Greenhalgh said: “Over the last 18 months, I have seen first-hand the outstanding work faith groups are doing to serve their communities.

“Their vital work has helped the most vulnerable members of society during the pandemic with crucial support and services.

“This new fund will draw on that wealth of experience and energy, for the benefit of all.”

According to the government, “The Faith New Deal pilot fund is a response to recommendations made in Danny Kruger’s report for government, ‘Levelling up our communities: proposals for a new social covenant‘ and the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Faith and Society’s report, ‘Keeping the Faith – Partnerships between faith groups and local authorities during and beyond the pandemic’.

“Both set out the ability of faith groups to provide innovative solutions to complex problems and make valuable contributions to all parts of society.”

