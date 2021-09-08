‘Vile’ homophobic attacker flies to Spain to look for ‘Fit Fellas’.

Look out all you ‘fit fellas’, Louise Whelan who was previously fined for breaking lockdown rules and for her part in a “vile” homophobic attack alongside her two sisters is on her way to Spain!

A Liverpool mum with a string of previous offences behind her is set to go on holiday to Spain as she awaits sentencing which could well end in a custodial sentence, according to a report from the Liverpool Echo.

Her previous convictions include breaching lockdown rules to go to McDonald’s to “look for fit fellas” and being involved in a vile homophobic attack with her two sisters.

Whelan was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause distress after an incident on Rankin Street on March 31 last year.

She was also charged with two counts of common assault of an emergency worker – one of a police officer and another of a detention officer at Wirral Custody suite following her arrest.

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges, a trial date has been set at South Sefton Magistrates Court, with several police officers in attendance to give evidence.

Whelan was brought up from the cells after being arrested on a warrant issued when she failed to attend court yesterday, September 6, on charges of stealing a £4.99 stool from the B&M store in Bromborough in December last year, for which she was found guilty in her absence.

The court heart how Whelan’s conviction meant she was also in breach of a previous suspended sentence handed out in the past, which she received for threatening behaviour.

