TUI powers upgraded Eurostar experiences platform

TUI Group is powering an upgraded tours and activities platform for Eurostar, the high-speed rail link between the UK and mainland Europe.

The agreement with Eurostar continues TUI’s strong and strategic growth in tours and activities, including a steadily increasing number of partnerships with high-profile European businesses.

The enhanced version of the digital platform now enables Eurostar customers to choose from over 5,000 excursions, activities and tickets, available in all Eurostar destinations. In the UK there are hundreds of activities in London alone, but customers can also book excursions in Oxford, Cambridge, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

There are also experiences available throughout France, the Netherlands and Belgium, including options in the key city destinations of Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels, as well as Versailles, the French Riviera, Rotterdam and Antwerp for those looking to travel on to Eurostar’s connecting destinations.

Henry Ledden, Head of Digital, Eurostar, said: “As people start planning their first trips after lockdowns, they are looking for new experiences. Our updated activities platform offers a selection of the best things to do across our destinations making it even easier to plan an escape as travel restrictions ease.”

“Eurostar was our first international rail partner, and we are very proud to grow our collaboration, providing a digital solution to deliver more great experiences for their customers.” Commented Nishank Gopalkrishnan, Chief Business Officer of TUI Musement, the Tours & Activities division of TUI Group.

A diverse selection of experiences is available, from skip the line options at world-famous landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower, Stonehenge and Harry Potter Studios, to must-do activities, including boating along Amsterdam’s canals, Belgian beer tasting and the Downton Abbey tour.

