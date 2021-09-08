Trial of Almeria man accused of killing father

THE trial of a man in Almeria who is accused of killing his father is taking place.

A court in Almeria will hold the trial after a man was accused of killing his father.

The man, JMP, faces 13-and-a-half years in prison for murder after he allegedly stabbed his father to death in October 2019 in Almeria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The prosecutor’s report states that the defendant JMP went to his father’s house, on Alcor Street in Almeria, at midnight in October 2019, wearing latex gloves and carrying a 15-centimeter kitchen knife, which he was carrying with the intention of “causing death” to his parent.

Taking advantage of the fact that the father was watching television, the alleged perpetrator stood behind him and gave him a first stab in the chest, at the level of the heart, the victim got up and then received another stab in the neck, and he fell to the ground and was stabbed another 25 times.

Prosecutor Manuel Hermoso had initially asked for 21 years in prison for the suspect, with the aggravating circumstance of kinship, however he has now reduced the sentence and is also asking for probation for another seven years following the crime in Almeria.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check out The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.